PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

