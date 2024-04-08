PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.