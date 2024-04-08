Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 10.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.17. 2,634,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,757. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

