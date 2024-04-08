ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $9.12 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

