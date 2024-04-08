ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

REW stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

