Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

