Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $66.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

