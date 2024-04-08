Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:PSA opened at $282.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

