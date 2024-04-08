Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Roxanne Taylor Sells 36,860 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSTG remained flat at $53.79 during trading on Monday. 2,064,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.