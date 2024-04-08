Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.81. 523,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,843,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.