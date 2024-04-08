PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,478. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PVH by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

