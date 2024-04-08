Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.