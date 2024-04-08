Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
