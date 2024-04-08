Raymond James Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

