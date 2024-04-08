Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

ONCY stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

