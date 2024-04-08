Raymond James Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

