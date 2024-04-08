Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97. 332,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 491,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. Analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.