Real Brokerage’s (REAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Real Brokerage stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 1,106,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,782. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $752.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

