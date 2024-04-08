Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 240,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

In related news, Director Joellen Legg purchased 1,890 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $50,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

