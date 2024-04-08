ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.21 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $282.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00016246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

