Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $940.27. 118,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $886.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

