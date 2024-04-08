Regents of The University of California Takes $258.42 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,508,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,421,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up 32.5% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 4.49% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

