Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

RF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

