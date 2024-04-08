RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,287,000 after buying an additional 249,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 226.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after buying an additional 194,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $222.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.