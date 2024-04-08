Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2024 – Westport Fuel Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Westport Fuel Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Westport Fuel Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Westport Fuel Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 24,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $108.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.