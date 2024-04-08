Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $403.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

