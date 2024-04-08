Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A $1.37 million $0.01 7.01 Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.19 $5.67 billion $4.50 15.43

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 46.47% 2.92% Gilead Sciences 20.89% 38.85% 13.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 1 9 5 0 2.27

Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $85.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.