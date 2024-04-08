Reviewing Tokens.com (SMURF) and Its Rivals

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tokens.com to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -38.62% -68.84% -0.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.65 Tokens.com Competitors $2.86 billion $410.68 million 18.38

Analyst Ratings

Tokens.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tokens.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 405 1572 2364 72 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Tokens.com’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokens.com peers beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

