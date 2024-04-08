RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 304,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $92.39. 1,099,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

