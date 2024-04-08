RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,936 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.