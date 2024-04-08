RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. 2,924,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

