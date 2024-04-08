RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 900,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 725,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,265,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

