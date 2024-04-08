RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,523 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

