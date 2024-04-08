RFG Advisory LLC Sells 19,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,302 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

