RFG Advisory LLC Sells 258,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.