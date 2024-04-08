Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 112,589 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $28.57.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $602.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,413. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

