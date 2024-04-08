Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.15. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 737,955 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.