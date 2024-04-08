Riverview Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.