Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 11,510,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,325,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

