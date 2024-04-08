Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Position Increased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.19% of Rocket Lab USA worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKLB stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading on Monday. 3,278,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.17. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

