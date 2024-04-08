Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $165.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AeroVironment by 19.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.