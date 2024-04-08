Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$114.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

