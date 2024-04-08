Royal Bank of Canada Increases APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $45.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $39.48. 253,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,349. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

