Royal Bank of Canada Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($14.56) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 974.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.63.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

