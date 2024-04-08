Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 180,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. 1,361,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,355. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

