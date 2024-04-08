Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,538 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,389,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 238,428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,607. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

