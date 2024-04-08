Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

