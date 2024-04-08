Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 8.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 99,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,508. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

