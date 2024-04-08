Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. 518,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,826. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

