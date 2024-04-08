Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

DFAE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,375. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

