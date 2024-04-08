Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,259.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.